MIAMI (WSVN) - A litter of kittens was rescued from a vehicle’s engine at Miami’s Florida International University campus.

FIU Police officers saved a kitten stuck in a car engine after someone heard meowing coming from their vehicle.

It took the officers an hour and a half to get to the feline out, but they then discovered there were more.

Officers rescued three more kittens from other parts of the engine.

The officers said the kittens are all siblings.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.