FIU Police looking for man who reportedly exposed himself on campus

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University Police sent out a notice alerting students of a man who is going around its campuses exposing himself to students.

According to FIU PD, a man drove by victims in two separate incidents and exposed himself to them.

The warning was issued to students at both its Biscayne Bay Campus in Northeast Miami-Dade and the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in Sweetwater.

Officials said the man exposed himself at both campuses.

The most recent case occurred at the MMC.

Police describe the subject as a white man in his 20s with facial hair. He was seen driving a newer model silver Infiniti Q60.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact FIUPD at 305-348-2626.

