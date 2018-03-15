FHP: Several people killed in bridge collapse near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people have died after a pedestrian bridge under construction near Florida International University collapsed, according to officials.

Video first posted to Twitter, just before 2 p.m., shows the bridge on top of several cars on Southwest Eighth Street near 109th Avenue, Thursday, as police first responded to the scene.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled at the side of the road while support towers were built at either end. The 950-ton bridge was meant to connect the City of Sweetwater directly with FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

The company constructing the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, also issued a statement on Facebook.

“Our family’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. The new UniversityCity Bridge, which was under construction, experienced a catastrophic collapse causing injuries and loss of life. MCM is a family business and we are all devastated and doing everything we can to assist. We will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way.

Gov. Rick Scott also said he is following the situation. “I have spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU,” he wrote in a tweet. “I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day.”

According to FIU police, family reunification will be at the FIU Student Academic Success Center. Pedestrians entering the campus should come in through the entrance at Southwest 107th Ave and 16th Street.

