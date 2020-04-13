FIU passes second highest percentage of students on Florida bar exam

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University had one of the highest percentage of students passing the Florida bar exam in February.

The university had the second-highest passage rate in the state with 81.8% of students making it through. The state average was 60%.

The Law School Comparison pass rates for the Feb. 2020 FL #BarExam have been released by the FL Board of Bar Examiners & can be found on @flcourts website: https://t.co/0KfQ4kj4zN Congrats to the Feb. 2020 Top 3:

1. @UFLaw – 83.3%

2. @fiulaw – 81.8%

3. @FSUCollegeofLaw – 70% 1/ pic.twitter.com/4Bb9JnYmJq — The Florida Bar (@TheFlaBar) April 13, 2020

Nine out of the 11 FIU students passed the bar.

The University of Florida Law School saw the highest number of passing students with 83.3%, and following FIU was Florida State University, with a passage rate of 70%.

The results come from the February 2020 General Bar Exam.

To view the full results, click here.

