FIU offers assistance to students, parents impacted by government shutdown

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University is offering assistance to students and parents impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The university sent out an email with instructions on how to get social and financial support for students and parents who have been furloughed from a federal position.

“We would like to work with you to minimize any negative impact on your pursuit of your education goals; we are here to assist,” the email read.

Students who are interested in receiving assistance are asked to email FIUStrong@fiu.edu with their name, Panther ID, name of person impacted, position, relationship to furloughed employee and proof of federal employment.

The partial government shutdown, just days away from becoming the longest in U.S. history, has impacted about 800,000 federal workers.

