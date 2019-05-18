FIU, MODS team up to host hurricane preparedness event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida museum wants to make sure residents of all ages are ready for hurricane season, which is set to start in just two weeks.

Florida International University and the Museum Of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale partnered up to hold the “Eye of the Storm” event to educate children and families about hurricane preparedness.

Several organizations, including WSVN, are taking part in the event.

NOAA’s #HurricaneHunters are standing by @MODSFTL Eye of the Storm event today! Explore the science behind hurricanes and find out how we fly into the #eyeofthestorm pic.twitter.com/QrimUhYjmB — NOAA AOML (@NOAA_AOML) May 18, 2019

7News spoke with Erik Salna, associate director of FIU’s Extreme Events Institute, about the exhibit, Saturday.

“Today we have all the partners of emergency management — Red Cross, the National Weather Service — all coming together to get us ready for June 1st,” he said.

“Eye of the Storm” also included live demonstrations on window safety, which stress the ineffectiveness of tape on windows and the advantages of hurricane-impact glass.

“We live in paradise here in South Florida, but we also live in the hurricane capital of the country,” said Salna, “so it’s imperative that each and every season that we get ready, be prepared for every season.”

7Weather meteorologists Brent Cameron and Vivian Gonzalez attended the event and giving a weather center demonstration — all in an effort to help ensure South Florida residents make it through the next hurricane season safely.

“Six months passes by, and another one starts, so we just want to make sure we have our supply kit ready, we have our home ready and protected, and we have our plan,” said Salna, “because we want to get that all in the right order for June 1st.”

Hurricane season will last from June 1 until its official end date of Nov. 30.

