WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - FIU and a local brewery have teamed up to create a beer that serves a purpose.

Miami’s Beat Culture brewery crafted the FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale, named after the school’s first mascot – the Sunblazer, FIU said in a news release.



“This is a beer for anyone who believes in seizing opportunity and hustling hard to make it happen,” said Alan Espino, FIU alumnus and co-founder of Beat Culture. “FIU plays a huge role in Miami’s culture and economic development, and this ale is now part of that story.”



A portion of the proceeds will benefit FIU.



“Partnering with Beat Culture was an easy decision,” said FIU Assistant Vice President Eduardo Merille, a beer enthusiast who worked with the Beat Culture team to bring FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale to fruition. “Both FIU and Beat Culture are passionate, innovative and very Miami.”



FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale is golden in color with pillowy foam and aroma of light grain with a citrus note from the herbal hops.

The beer will be available at Vicky Café and Chili’s locations at FIU’s West Miami-Dade campus, as well as FIU baseball, basketball and football home games and Beat Culture. Additional locations will be selling FIU Sunblazer Golden Ale in the coming weeks.

It will be also be available inside the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and FIU Alumni Association tents at the Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.



Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.