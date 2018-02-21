FIU hosts vigil for victims of Stoneman Douglas shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida University honored the lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Florida International University hosted a vigil, Wednesday, where they remembered the 17 victims of last week’s deadly shooting.

School administrators welcomed students, faculty and the community to grieve and speak out against senseless violence.

“We must be a community that listens to one another, allows members to share their pain and supports one another,” said FIU VP of Student Affairs Dr. Larry Lunsford. “We must be a community that speaks up and speaks out about all forms of violence.”

Former graduates of Stoneman Douglas were among those in attendance.

