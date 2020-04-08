FIU donates over two dozen ventilators to aid coronavirus efforts

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has donated over two dozen ventilators to aid healthcare workers in their battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida’s Emergency Operations Center picked up 28 ventilators in West Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

The university provided the devices as part of the statewide effort to treat patients with COVID-19.

FIU President Mark Rosenberg said the donation goes along with the university’s other efforts, which includes producing personal protective equipment.

