CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s deputy police chief woke up in jail after a rough night in Coral Gables.

Sixty-one-year-old Benjamin Guerrero is facing three counts of battery on law enforcement and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to Coral Gables Police, Guerrero was asked to close his tab at Hillstone, a popular bar and grill on Miracle Mile, Friday night.

However, investigators said, Guerrero refused. Off-duty police officers who were doubling as security at the restaurant tried escorting the suspect out, and a scuffle ensued.

One officer was elbowed. Authorities said Guerrero was cursing at officers and smelled of alcohol.

FIU Police Chief Alexander D. Casas issued a statement that reads, “We are saddened to hear of the arrest of one of our officers last night. FIUPD holds all our officers to the highest standards of behavior. We are taking appropriate administrative action regarding this incident.”

