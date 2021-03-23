FIU classes to return to pre-COVID formats for Summer, Fall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students will be heading back to the classroom later this year.
The university announced that starting with the Summer B term, classes will return to their pre-COVID-19 formats.
#BackAtFIU – Important updates for Summer and Fall 2021 terms! For more information head on over to @FIUnews: https://t.co/UhIFWpj977 #PawsUpFIU pic.twitter.com/99kSFVyOwf
— FIU (@FIU) March 23, 2021
The university said the Summer A and the Summer C terms will be scheduled with current social distancing classroom capacities in place.
However, the Summer B and Fall terms will be scheduled with physical distancing restrictions removed and pre-COVID-19 classroom capacities restored.
“Our expectation is to fully utilize all 207 general-use classrooms, plus additional classrooms when needed,” the university said.
FIU is delaying Summer and Fall registration by a week to allow for the new schedule to be built.
“Because of the fluid nature of the pandemic, we will remain flexible and agile,” FIU said in a statement. “If the situation requires a return to physical distancing for Summer B or Fall, adjustments can be made following recommendations from university leadership.”
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.