FIU cancels classes on Monday, UM reverts to online learning due to Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida International University has cancelled classes on Monday while University of Miami students will be reverting to online learning due to Tropical Storm Eta.

Both schools announced the changes on Sunday afternoon.

FIU officials released a statement reading in part, “All classes are canceled, including remote and online classes. Please stay alert to communications regarding university operations beyond Monday.”

They also went on to say, “Members of the university community and neighbors are welcome to park their vehicles on levels two through four of FIU parking garages.”

All in-person classes for UM’s Coral Gables and Marine campuses will be conducted remotely on Monday, school officials said.

Regular remote-learning courses will continue to meet as scheduled.

UM students with clinical rotations are advised to follow the guidance provided by their clinical sites.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.