FIU bridge collapse survivor tells story, files lawsuit

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A survivor of the pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University is telling his story as he files a lawsuit against those involved.

Richard Humble sat next to his attorney, Monday, announcing his decision to sue FIGG Bridge Engineers, Munilla Construction Management and several other companies.

“They can finger-point all they want, but I’m going to take each one of these parties and analyze how it was within their area that they behaved,” said Humble’s attorney, Stuart Grossman.

While Humble continues to live his life, he is constantly reminded of his friend, Alexa Duran. The two were sitting in her car when the bridge came down, March 15, killing Duran and trapping Humble.

“She was like just the brightest light in my life. Always there for me whenever,” Humble said. “I heard it hit the top of the roof of the car, and I heard it buckling, and it kind of pushed me down and held me down for a little bit.”

Humble crawled to the back of the car and tried to escape through the trunk but wasn’t able to. That’s when he turned around and saw Alexa was still buckled in.

“I looked back at Alexa a couple of times and she wasn’t saying anything. I had her blood on me and I didn’t really know what to do. She just wasn’t moving,” he said.

Humble was eventually able to get out of the car once some people helped pry an opening. Cameras captured him as he reached for his phone and called his mother.

“‘Help! The bridge fell on us,'” he is heard saying.

“All I can hear was sirens and Richie screaming and screaming. I couldn’t control him; he was frantic,” said Humble’s mother, Lourdes Humble.

Humble now struggles after the tragedy. He said he’s constantly in pain and he is having nightmares. He is currently seeking therapy.

“I just don’t know why you’d take a chance with something like that, especially like with workers on top of the bridge, with people underneath it,” Humble said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

Humble said he also plans on suing FIU and the State of Florida.

“I don’t think anybody should fear for their life when going under something like that,” Humble said. “I don’t think anybody should lose a friend like that either.”

