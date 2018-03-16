FIU bridge collapse creates new traffic patterns in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The aftermath of a Florida International University bridge collapse in Miami has caused new traffic patterns for Friday morning commuters.

The bridge’s collapse on Thursday killed six people, Miami-Dade Police said, and recovery efforts remain ongoing. Officials immediately shut down a section of Southwest Eighth Street and have yet to announce when it will re-open.

7Skyforce was over the scene Friday morning, where Southwest Eighth Street remained shut down east and westbound between 107th Avenue and Southwest 117th Avenue. Officials said commuters can travel north and southbound on 107th Avenue.

Traffic is completely shut down for those hoping to exit Florida’s Turnpike northbound at Southwest Eighth Street. However, drivers traveling eastbound on Southwest Eighth Street are now able to get onto the northbound Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol released a new traffic pattern for the area on Friday morning, as well.

The most efficient way to reach FIU or the surrounding area is to exit the highway at Bird Road and then drive east towards 107th Avenue, which will get you onto FIU’s campus.

Another alternate route to FIU’s campus that remains open is to take Turnpike northbound towards the Dolphin Expressway, then travel east on the Dolphin Expressway to 107th Avenue and head south.

Despite the traffic, the 2018 Youth Fair will still take place a few blocks away from the scene of the collapsed bridge. The fair has advised drivers to take alternate routes, like using Bird Road and Coral Way.

