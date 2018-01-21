MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fitness enthusiasts of all ages cycled over to Miami Beach on Sunday to make good on all those “get fit” New Year’s resolutions.

The sixth annual Miami Beach Ciclovía offered participants all kinds of calorie-burning options on Washington Avenue, between Fifth and 16th streets.

“The idea of closing it to traffic on a beautiful Sunday morning and having people out here, it’s a way to celebrate the city, celebrate our community and just have a great time,” said, “If you’re a bicycle enthusiast like I am, it’s fantastic.”

The event featured activities other than cycling, like tennis, rock climbing, bounce houses and aerobics.

The family-friendly event has doubled in attendance since its inception, and it plans to continue growing.

