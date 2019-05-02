Fishermen catch and releases massive tiger shark of Florida coast

SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — A fisherman made a massive catch after be pulled in a large tiger shark off the Florida coast.

According to Fox 13, Elliot Sudal is an angler and licensed captain who researches sharks as a marine conservationist.

Sudal said was fishing off the coast of Boca Grande, Sunday. After 25 hours of no bites in an area known for giant sharks, he and his fishing buddy packed up and started heading back to Sanibel.

While on the return trip, the two went to sand bar and started washing off, but while they were there, Sudal decided to use his last bonita and within five minutes, he had a bite.

“It was the heaviest, most consistently unstoppable run of my life, not even slowing down at full drag,” Sudal said.

After five hours, Sudal said he was able to reel it in and discovered it was a male tiger shark.

Sudal said the shark measured about 13 feet and weighed about 1,100 pounds.

“I tagged it, got a blood and fin sample, and swam it off into the pass where it took off like a champ,” Sudal said. “Unreal experience, largest shark I’ve ever caught, or even heard of being landed here.”

Sudal is a part of the National Marine Fisheries Service Apex Predator Tagging Program with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program’s goal is to learn more about sharks so their habitats can be protected.

