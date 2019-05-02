Fishermen catch and releases massive tiger shark of Florida coast

SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — A fisherman made a massive catch after be pulled in a large tiger shark off the Florida coast.
According to Fox 13, Elliot Sudal is an angler and licensed captain who researches sharks as a marine conservationist.
Sudal said was fishing off the coast of Boca Grande, Sunday. After 25 hours of no bites in an area known for giant sharks, he and his fishing buddy packed up and started heading back to Sanibel.
Here’s the story on the Tiger: I set out with my buddy @claytonjennings1 Sunday morning on the boat to Boca Grande pass, a spot notorious for giant sharks. This time of year it’s loaded with tarpon, which they feed on. I had a cooler full of fresh Bonita and we got up there and set some baits. 25 hours go by… not one bite. We’re incredibly exhausted and frustrated, my thoughts were I had somehow left some soap in my cooler and it ruined my baits. We leave and head back to Sanibel, but pull up by a sandbar to jump in and wash off, get on solid ground for a second. I had one Bonita left that had already been soaking for 12 hours, figured what the heck why not and floated it off by the pass. Five minutes later, it gets smoked. It was the heaviest, most consistently unstoppable run of my life, not even slowing down at full drag. This wasn’t my heaviest setup either, it was an 80 rigged more for boat stuff. Getting down to the last 100 feet of line, it became apparent this wasn’t happening from the beach, and we jump in the boat and slam it in reverse, backing down on it marlin style. After about 5 hours and being dragged around many miles, attempting to slow it down, and realizing what it was, we return to the sandbar. I’ve never dealt with a shark this size, and in my experience they are much easier to tag, blood sample and remove the hook when in shallow water. Plus the shark was almost as big as the boat. I finished the battle on the sand, keeping the shark in 2’ of water on a sandbar at the edge of the pass, so the flowing current would keep water moving over his gills. It was a male tiger shark, 13 feet 2 inches in length with a girth measurement of 81”. The weight calculations put that at around 1100 pounds! I tagged it, got a blood and fin sample, and swam it off into the pass where it took off like a champ. Unreal experience, largest shark I’ve ever caught, or even heard of being landed here. Tiger sharks are a rare species to see here, and it’s a great sign at how strong the shark populations are returning after the red tide this summer. And a huge shoutout to captain @claytonjennings1, couldn’t have done it without you man, what a day 💥 #sharkresearch
While on the return trip, the two went to sand bar and started washing off, but while they were there, Sudal decided to use his last bonita and within five minutes, he had a bite.
“It was the heaviest, most consistently unstoppable run of my life, not even slowing down at full drag,” Sudal said.
After five hours, Sudal said he was able to reel it in and discovered it was a male tiger shark.
Sudal said the shark measured about 13 feet and weighed about 1,100 pounds.
“I tagged it, got a blood and fin sample, and swam it off into the pass where it took off like a champ,” Sudal said. “Unreal experience, largest shark I’ve ever caught, or even heard of being landed here.”
Sudal is a part of the National Marine Fisheries Service Apex Predator Tagging Program with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The program’s goal is to learn more about sharks so their habitats can be protected.
