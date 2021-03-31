Fishermen catch ‘monster’ 12-foot tiger shark off Florida coast

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of fishermen captured a massive tiger shark off the Florida coast.

Captain Billy Norris with Pale Horse Fishing Charters shared a photo of the shark to social media, Monday.

“Monster tiger today at approximately 12 feet long” the post read.

Norris said the shark was found off the coast of Bonita Springs.

However, that wasn’t the only tiger shark captured. Norris posted a photo of a second tiger shark that was caught on Tuesday.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, tiger sharks can reach a maximum size of 15 to 18 feet. However, they mature between 7-10 years old at about 10 feet. The creature is estimated to live around 30 years.

