POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fisherman made a “high” catch while celebrating his birthday on the water off Pompano Beach.

Jorge Bustamante said he hooked in a bale of marijuana, Monday morning.

The fisherman notified the Coast Guard. A crew came to pick up the bale, nicknamed “square grouper” by officials.

However, before it was taken away, Bustamante took pictures. He also jokingly called the unusual catch his “Pablo Escobar birthday present.”

