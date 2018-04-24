Fisherman catches 120 pound catfish near Florida panhandle

CHOCTAWHATCHEE RIVER, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida fisherman reeled in the catch of a lifetime after he brought in a massive catfish.

According to Fox 13, Joel Singletary was fishing on the Choctawhatchee River, in the Florida panhandle, when he snagged a 120-pound blue catfish on his trotline.

Although the catfish would break the current state record of 69.50 pounds, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said since Singletary caught the catfish on a trotline, it doesn’t qualify as the new state record.

However, they still called the fish an impressive catch.

Singletary did earn a “Big Catch certificate,” which is through a recognition program in Florida. If you catch a blue catfish that is at least 36 inches or 25 pounds, you qualify for the reward.

