First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived at Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County.

One of the first in the United States to receive the vaccine was a nurse from New York. A South Florida nurse has now received the first dose in the Sunshine State.

Memorial Regional Hospital is one of a handful of hospitals that will begin the initial inoculation rollout.

The frozen vials of the vaccine arrived at a facility Monday morning.

The vials will need to be kept at a certain temperature and under strict guidelines.

Frontline workers, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), will be the first group to receive the vaccine.

Early Monday morning, a nurse at Tampa General Hospital was the first to receive the vaccine in Florida.

Those who receive the vaccine will be closely monitored for several months to see if they experience any adverse reactions.

Following the vaccination of healthcare workers will be the elderly and nursing home residents.

Memorial Regional Hospital workers will begin getting administering their vaccines this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.