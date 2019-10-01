First responders that saved boy from drowning in Dania Beach pool recall ordeal

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders that helped save a young boy who was drowning inside a Dania Beach pool are recalling the moment they rescued him.

Paramedics and deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a home along Southwest Fifth Street and Second Avenue, Saturday.

According to deputies, a guest at the party found the 4-year-old boy unresponsive at the bottom of the pool, pulled him out and started CPR.

“When the call came out, and it came out as a child, I felt a little nervous because I’m a mother, and going into the situation, I had to prepare myself to what I was going into,” BSO Deputy Brittany Armstrong said.

Once deputies arrived, they took over and continued to perform CPR.

“I started administering CPR,” Armstrong said. “My partner, Deputy Menezes, he got there right after me and started checking for a pulse.”

Deputies and paramedics used all of their efforts to revive the child, and after several minutes of CPR, the 4-year-old was breathing again — but not well.

“Once we heard the fire rescue truck come outside, we picked the child up, ran him out to rescue, and they took over from there,” Armstrong said.

“He was pulse-less, not breathing,” Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Lt. Adam Raybin said. “We had to take advanced medical procedures by sticking a tube in the child’s mouth and adequately providing ventilation for him.”

The child was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and has been recovering there since. Officials said they are happy to report that the 4-year-old is getting better every day.

“It’s one of the greatest feelings you can get in this profession,” Raybin said. “It’s why you do it.”

BSO continues to investigate the incident.

