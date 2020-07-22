First responders show gratitude to healthcare workers at Hialeah Hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders showed their appreciation for healthcare heroes at Hialeah Hospital.

The Hialeah Fire Department thanked dozens of emergency room nurses in front of the emergency room, Tuesday.

The city’s mayor was also in attendance.

The hospital’s CEO, Michael Bell, said he was grateful for the gesture.

“You know, the Hialeah Hospital is a very special place,” he said. “It’s neighbors taking care of neighbors, and to see the mayor coming out representing the people and saying thank you, and seeing the fire crews and police teams as well, it’s a very special encouragement to our staff.”

First responders plan to visit every hospital to encourage and thank the city’s healthcare workers.

