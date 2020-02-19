First responders rescue 3 cats from fire inside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders were able to rescue three cats from inside a Fort Lauderdale home that caught fire overnight.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northeast 16th Avenue and Eighth Street just after midnight, Wednesday.

A man living inside of the home with four cats was able to make it out unscathed.

Crews were able to rescue three cats from inside the house.

FLFR tweeted a picture of officers and paramedics giving the felines oxygen at the scene.

Wednesday morning just after midnight crews from @FLPD411 and FLFR worked together to save the lives of 3 cats pulled from a residential structure fire. #Teamwork #CatRescue pic.twitter.com/d53L264Pzh — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) February 19, 2020

The cats were transported to a local vet for additional treatment.

The fourth cat is believed to have escaped from the home and has not been located since.

Fire officials have determined the fire broke out in the kitchen, although the cause remains unknown.

