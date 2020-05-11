First responders: People hesitant to call 911, go to hospital due to coronavirus fears

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials have expressed concern over the rising number of deaths at home, and they believe people have become hesitant to call 911 and go to the hospital due to COVID-19 fears.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said that some residents are “scared to go to the hospital.”

“When you start speaking to these families, they’re telling you that they had the signs and symptoms, or they were having shortness of breath last night when they went to bed, but we were scared to call 911 because of COVID in the hospitals,” Gollan said. “By all means, that’s not the case.”

According to first responders, people are calling 911, but they are refusing to go to the hospital, or they are waiting to call 911 when they are experiencing a medical emergency, such as a stroke or a heart attack.

Overall, officials said 911 calls have dropped, and the number of people FLFR paramedics have transported to the emergency room has fallen by nearly 1,000 in April compared to the same month in 2019. They also said the number of people they are finding deceased at home has doubled.

“If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, please, please call 911,” Gollan said.

Data is telling a similar story at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said ER visits have dropped by 50%, and people who are hesitating to call 911 or to get checked out by a doctor can have dire consequences.

“Patients are, frankly, dying at home,” Broward Health’s Dr. Joshua Lenchus said. “We have the best measures that we can employ to take care of them and to keep them healthy. Staying at home deprives us of the opportunity dying to render care until it’s too late, and then, they wind up dying at home.”

While in Southwest Florida on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also told fearful Floridians to go to the hospital if they need medical attention.

“If you need medical attention, this is a safe place to be,” DeSantis said. “Come in here, see the doctors and keep yourself healthy.”

Doctors stressed that if people do not want to go to the ER or to the hospital, they can at least call a doctor, a nurse or use telehealth options.

