First responders, Miami-Dade County workers thank frontline workers at North Shore Medical Center

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers, firefighters and Miami-Dade County workers turned out to thank medical workers at North Shore Medical Center in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Nurses and doctors lined up in parade form to receive the heartwarming gesture, Friday.

“We needed this today,” Mark Rascicot, the hospital’s CEO, said. “This was so special to me and my entire team at North Shore Medical Center. They’ve been working so hard on the front lines for over a month now, and it’s tiring, and it’s grueling, and they’ve been through so much and trying to care of their patients.”

Friday’s show of support is just one of many the community has put together to express thanks to those fighting the coronavirus.

