First responders honor healthcare workers at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders honored the healthcare heroes at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Police and fire rescue crews from Miami, Miami-Dade County, Coral Gables and Sweetwater gathered outside the hospital, Tuesday morning.

The group flashed sirens and lights to recognize the front line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the community were also there and shared messages of encouragement for their sacrifices.

