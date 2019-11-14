First responders hold highway crash demonstration in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Florida first responders held a highway crash demonstration in Sunrise, which offered the public the chance to see how they respond to incidents.

The Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Transportation and Sunrise Fire Rescue participated in the Thursday demonstration.

FHP Lt. Alvaro Feola said the job is dangerous, especially when passing drivers do not use caution.

“The past few years, we have a few incidents where our first responders, including troopers, that were hit and seriously injured for the failure to move over,” Feola said. “You know, we tell them — the motorists — all the time about slowing down and changing lanes, to be patient and give us room to work.”

The demonstration also included a staged rescue and hospital transport.

