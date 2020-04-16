First responders give praise to Northwest Medical Center healthcare workers

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of first responders went out of their way to show their appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Northwest Medical Center working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crew members from Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and officers from the Margate Police Department gave the healthcare workers a salute early Thursday morning.

The tribute served as an act of solidarity with frontline heroes working long hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a really great turnout here from other fire departments and law enforcement agencies,” said Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Department Chief Roberto Lorenzo. “We have about 100 or so people out here and many more just watching on Facebook and on the news channels.”

The City of Miami Fire Department will honor their healthcare heroes with a fire and water salute at Mercy Hospital later in the day.

