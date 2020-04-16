First responders give praise to healthcare workers in Coconut Grove, Margate

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dozens of first responders went out of their way Thursday morning to show their appreciation to the healthcare workers across South Florida who are working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami Fire Rescue flashed their lights and blared their sirens as a way of saying thank you to the doctors, nurses and all medical staff on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Day in and day out, you come out here and you dedicate and commit yourselves to this job during the most difficult time that there is,” Miami Fire Department Chief Eloy Garcia said.

At Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove, Miami firefighters and paramedics formed a quick parade as a quick breather for Mercy Hospital workers tirelessly treating patients.

And right on the bay, Miami Fire Rescue put on a water show for hospital workers. They said it was the least they could do to show their solidarity.

“Throughout this entire time, we will be shoulder to shoulder with you here until this ordeal is over,” Garcia said.

In Margate, healthcare workers were given a round of applause as they started their morning shift.

About 100 police officers, firefighters and paramedics lined the entrance to Northwest Medical Center to give the staff a great start to what will be a grueling day of treating COVID-19 patients.

“We appreciate what they’re doing for everybody, not just us, for everybody in the community,” Margate Police Lieutenant Robert Picklean said. “We appreciate them, we care for them, and we’re just here to say thank you.”

For these medical staff, it does start their day off with a smile, and shows them the community does care and appreciates their long hours.

“It kind of lifts up their spirits a little bit and says, ‘Hey, there is still light at the end of the tunnel,'” Picklean said.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers out of Tallahassee show that there are now nearly 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.