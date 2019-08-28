First responders embark on bike journey for Live Like Bella Foundation

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida responders are biking together for the Live Like Bella Foundation.

Members of the City of Miami Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue departed early Wednesday morning to start their three day ride to Key West.

Their ride will raises money for childhood cancer research.

Their journey is in memory of 10-year-old Bella Rodriguez-Torres, who passed away in 2013 from an aggressive form of cancer.

Her father started the ride off with a morning prayer and talked to 7News about how his daughter dreamed of protecting South Florida’s streets.

“Bella wanted to be a police officer and six years after she passed away, to be here and have these first responders honoring her memory and life, not to benefit her but to benefit generations of families battling cancer is something that fills our heart with an immense amount of joy,” said Raymond Rodriguez-Torres. “It’s a critically important thing to do.”

Bella’s six year battle with cancer has inspired millions around the world.

