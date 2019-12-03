First responders discuss security ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several law enforcement officials have shared their plans to keep both fans and players safe during this year’s Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies gathered on Tuesday for an exercise aimed at keeping attendees safe.

“We’re doing one of the final exercises just looking at all the possibilities, all the different scenarios, to make sure we’re as prepared as we possibly can be,” FBI Special Agent George Piro said.

Those attending the game at the Miami Gardens venue can expect a large law enforcement presence, extra fencing and other security measures. Super Bowl 54 marks a record 11th time the event has been held in South Florida.

However, officials said the extra security will not get in the way for those enjoying the event.

“You will see a lot of law enforcement, a lot of physical security,” NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier said. “We want people to feel safe but also be able to get in, enjoy themselves, move around pretty easily.”

Officials said exercises allow them to prepare for any possible trouble — from bad weather to protests to acts of terror.

“This really lays the foundation for any other event that comes to South Florida,” Miami Super Bowl Host Committee spokesperson Raymond Martinez said. “If there is a critical incident at any time, the ability of the agencies to work together is just priceless.”

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said he hopes Super Bowl 54 will not be the last one held in South Florida.

“What we want is for everyone to come to South Florida, have a good time, enjoy the festivities, enjoy the weather, have a safe game and a safe visit to South Florida, so we can have a return visit to the Super Bowl in a few years,” Perez said.

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 2 and can be watched on Channel 7.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.