First responders across South Florida wear protective gear to prevent coronavirus exposure

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters and police officers across South Florida are gearing up when responding to calls to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

First responders are trying to stay healthy while they protect and serve during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have the gloves and the masks and the gowns,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue District Chief David Rodriguez, “[To] slow down the spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus.”

“We don’t come into the building if we don’t have to,” said City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

The new precautions are coming into place as the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department announced 19 firefighters/paramedics from their department are out of service due to COVID-19 exposure.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office also said 86 personnel and staff members are self-isolating.

The Miami Police Department is now screening visitors and employees who come into their police headquarters. They are also asked if they have any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Those who are cleared are given a wristband to wear.

The Hialeah Fire Department is also checking the temperatures of firefighters/paramedics before every shift.

In Miami Beach, the fire department has dedicated a team to respond to COVID-19 related calls.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue crews are equipped with gloves, masks and other protective gear to minimize the risk of exposure and keep patients safe.

“Everybody is educated on how we do this and we’re prepared for whatever comes our way,” said Coral Springs Fire Rescue Division Chief Stephanie Palmer.

“We will continue to be here, to serve the public and protect the citizens,” said Rodriguez.

