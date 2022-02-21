MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several questions remain after a helicopter crashed into the water in South Beach without a single mayday call going out.

Beachgoers were shocked to see the helicopter plummet not far from them.

City surveillance cameras captured the moment of impact at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Now on Monday, Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Lt. Lucas Bocanegra is thanking those who witnessed the crash and stepped up to help those inside the helicopter.

“We would like to thank them also, the bystanders that were around there, who helped keep up the helicopter above the water, just enough where the two other occupants who were strapped into their seats, to have their heads above the water so our rescuers could then try to release them,” said Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Lt. Lucas Bocanegra. “The bystanders did play a huge role in keeping that helicopter above the water to assist those people that were trapped inside the helicopter.”

First responders said getting the people who were on board the helicopter out safe was not easy.

They said they typically don’t encourage bystanders to join in a rescue effort, but in this case, their help was needed.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, not a single mayday call came from the cockpit as the helicopter began to drop.

Two of the three people on board the helicopter were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The pilot escaped the crash without any serious injuries.

