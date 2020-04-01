First responder fighting virus has gift stolen from her house

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nurse on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic had an item stolen from her front porch Wednesday.

The item was a present for her kids.

Debbie Lorenzo said, “It just really sucks that I’m working really hard in a stressful time during this pandemic, and I get something for my kids, and it’s gone.”

“I’m pretty sure any nurse can tell you, here and there, you think you’re fine and then you just break down because it’s like, when is life going to back to normal?” she said.

While Lorenzo was working at Jackson Memorial Hospital, a woman took an inflatable pool from her front porch.

“It was actually an early Easter gift for my kids, and we can’t really do anything with them. You can’t go to a park, they can’t go and have a playdate.”

A Ring video clearly showed a woman lifting the pool from the house and into the backseat of a car.

Lorenzo said, “It’s unreal that somebody would wait for a package to get dropped off and then just take it.”

She bought the pool for her 6-year-old stepdaughter and 2-year-old son.

“It kills me that I can’t take them to do anything, and I wanted to get something to cheer them up and have fun and get their minds off that. They can’t go see their friends, they can’t see their neighbors, they can’t see their cousins, and someone just took that little thing that could’ve made them happy,” she said.

Lorenzo reported the crime to the police and is looking for the public’s help in catching the thief.

Lorenzo said, “It’s just extremely upsetting.”

“Hug and kiss to all my nurses and to everybody’s families who are so supportive during this difficult time,” she added.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

