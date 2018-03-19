First lawsuit filed after FIU bridge collapse

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first lawsuit in response to the pedestrian bridge collapse near Florida International University was filed on Monday.

Matt Morgan of the law firm Morgan & Morgan has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle when the wall of concrete came crashing down.

Morgan’s client suffered spinal injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

“It’s important for the public to know that we will do everything to hold any responsible entity accountable for what happened in this tragedy,” Morgan said.

The lawsuit names the parties involved in the bridge construction and design process.

Six people were killed when the pedestrian bridge collapsed last Thursday.

