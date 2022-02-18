OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in South Florida on Friday.

She will visit the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka to host a private listening and book reading session with military families.

The event is part of the White House’s Joining Forces initiative.

Before her South Florida stop, the first lady will be in Tampa visiting the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute.

