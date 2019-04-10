First kiwi bird in Florida hatched at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The first North Island Kiwi Bird in Florida has hatched at Zoo Miami.

The little bird arrived in a fertilized egg from the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in March.

The kiwi birds cannot fly and do not have a tail.

Kiwis are considered a national treasure in New Zealand, so every kiwi found outside of the country remains the property of New Zealand.

