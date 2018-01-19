First crystal lagoon in the U.S. unveiled in Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WSVN) — Man-made crystal blue lagoons are a luxurious addition to landscapes abroad, including Dubai and South Africa. Now the first-ever lagoon of its kind in the U.S. has been unveiled right here in Florida.

Builders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the 7.5-acre Crystal Lagoon in Pasco County, which will be the centerpiece of a new community called Epperson, about 20 miles north of Tampa.

Homes will be built around the man-made body of water, giving residents access to its amenities for a cost of $25 per month, according to Fox 13. But developers said the lagoon will also be open to the public, though the fee has not yet been determined.

The lagoon will not be open to swimmers until the spring, but it will include a tidal pool, family beach, waterslide, private cabanas and a swim-up bar.

Miami-based Metro Development Group built the lagoon, marking the first of its kind in the United States. The company says they plan to build several more lagoons in Central and South Florida in the future, along with locations in Texas and Nevada.

