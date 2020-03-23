First COVID-19 testing site opens in Monroe County

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The first COVID-19 testing site has opened in Marathon for Monroe County residents.

Starting Monday at 10 a.m., testing will be available at Marathon Community Park, located at 200 City Marina, until 1 p.m.

The nurses and doctors on site will only see Monroe County residents who have made an appointment in advance.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there is only one resident in the Keys who has tested positive for COVID-19. She has been identified as a 72-year-old woman who recently traveled out of the country.

Monroe County officials have closed the Florida Keys to tourists and leisure travelers.

Lodging at hotels and short-term rental properties have been shut down to guests.

U.S. 1 remains open, but county officials said they are reevaluating closing the road every day.

Those who own properties in the Keys are allowed in and out of the island chain.

Residents who are feeling symptoms of the coronavirus can book an appointment by calling 305-252-4820.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.