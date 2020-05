Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The first COVID-19 testing site in Coral Springs has opened its doors.

The walk-up site opened Tuesday and is located inside Mullins Park, in the area of Northwest 26th Street and 102nd Avenue.

It is open daily to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

