DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A newborn baby has already made history in Doral.

Francesca was the first baby born at Jóse Milton Memorial Hospital at Jackson West Medical Center on Monday.

The hospital opened to the public last month and its maternity unit opened the same day Francesca was born.

“It’s a great moment in life whenever you can help a mom bring her child into the world, and to be the first is extra special,” said Jackson West OBGYN Dr. Eduardo Martinez.

“It’s like you’re pregnant yourself,” said Jackson West nurse Sophia Bradey. “You prepare for this day, you’re ready for this day, everyone feels like they’re the ones who are getting ready to deliver so it’s a very exciting moment.”

Francesca was born weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jackson West Medical Center combines patient-centered facilities with the latest surgical and medical programs.

