First 2 trapped vehicles removed from bridge collapse scene near FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The first two vehicles trapped under debris from the bridge collapse near FIU have been removed from the scene, Saturday morning.

The two vehicles were “extracted and will be transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department,” according to a tweet from Miami-Dade Police.

The first two vehicles from the scene of the #FIUBridgeCollapse have been extracted and will be transported to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Department. Please keep all affected families and victims in your thoughts and prayers as we continue in our recovery efforts. — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2018

The two vehicles were seen covered by tarps, being transported with a police escort.

