MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a 2 alarm fire at a multi-story apartment building at 431 NW 3rd Street, Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the blaze started on third floor where someone was also found shot. 7Skyforce was first on the scene, capturing the intensity of the smoke and flames.

It appears the north side of the building is where the fire is stemming from. The elevated building is within close proximity of trees and other nearby buildings, making this a hazardous situation.

Fire crews are working with great urgency to contain the flames and are saying they are working with multiple patients.

A 2 alarm fire requires more than one fire squad, more pumpers, and ladder trucks.

Crews are working to safely evacuate the building. Anyone residing in nearby buildings are being urged to evacuate.

