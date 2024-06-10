MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a 3-alarm fire at a multi-story apartment building after a person was found shot inside.

On Monday morning, fire officials said the blaze started at 431 NW 3rd Street on the third floor where they found a person with a gunshot wound. 7Skyforce was first on the scene, capturing the intensity of the smoke and flames.

It appears the north side of the building is where the fire is stemming from. The elevated building is near trees and other nearby buildings, making this a hazardous situation.

Fire crews are working to contain the flames and said they are working with multiple patients.

A 3-alarm fire requires more than one fire squad, more pumpers, and ladder trucks.

Crews are working to safely evacuate the building.

Anyone residing in nearby buildings is being urged to evacuate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.