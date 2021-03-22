Firefighters work to put out warehouse fire in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a warehouse fire in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Planet RV, located along the 3000 block of Burris Road, at approximately 5:17 a.m., Monday.

Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene to assist with putting out the fire.

7SkyForce HD captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

“Coming from the Turnpike and I see up there was a lot of fire and smoke,” one man said. “So shocked that why the fire is there. We’ve never seen this before. Worked here over 10 years.”

Firefighters could be seen trying to access the building. They were, however, unable to access the building due to the risk of roof collapse.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officials reported a partial roof collapse. Firefighters are OK.

Officials said RV’s have materials that are highly flammable which could further spark the flames.

Authorities have shut down Burris Road. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while crews work.

