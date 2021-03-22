Firefighters work to put out warehouse fire in Davie, Twin Lakes Travel Park to be evacuated

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to put out a warehouse fire in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the fire at Planet RV, located along the 3000 block of Burris Road, early Monday morning.

7SkyForce HD captured heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters could be seen trying to access the building. They were, however, unable to access the building due to the risk of roof collapse.

Officials said RV’s have materials that are highly flammable which could further spark the flames.

Twin Lakes Travel Park, a nearby RV park, will soon be evacuated, according to Davie Police.

It remains unclear how many people are currently at the park.

Authorities have shut down Burris Road. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while crews work.

