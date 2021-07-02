MIAMI (WSVN) - Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a trailer fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest South River Drive and 27th Avenue, Friday morning.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the trailer.

No injuries have since been reported.

