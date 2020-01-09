Firefighters work to put out rubbish fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a rubbish fire that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a landfill in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and 240th Street just after 7 a.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video taken by a witness showed heavy smoke coming from the scene.

MDFR officials said one acre is currently burning.

No injuries have been reported as of 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.