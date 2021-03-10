Firefighters work to put out massive warehouse fire in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are working to extinguish a warehouse fire in Northeast Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the 2000 block of Northeast 15th Court, Wednesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the burning roof while the fire persisted.

Big flames and heavy black smoke were coming from the building, but firefighters have since gotten the blaze under control.

Nearby properties are being monitored as they were at risk of being affected by the fire.

