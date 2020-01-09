Firefighters work to put out landfill fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade landfill.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 97th Avenue and 240th Street just after 7 a.m., Thursday.

Responding firefighters located a heavy fire coming from a mount of trash.

Officials said air rescue crews responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames in areas inaccessible by firefighters on the ground. Strong winds are making it difficult for crews to put out the fire.

Cellphone video taken by a witness showed heavy smoke coming from the scene.

MDFR officials said one acre is currently burning.

No injuries have been reported as of 11 a.m.

Officials urge residents in the area to keep their home windows and doors closed and air conditioner units recirculating air inside the home until conditions improve. Those who have asthma or another lung disease are urged to follow their healthcare provider’s directions.

